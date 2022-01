Friday, January 28th

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 36 Roncalli 23 (Varsity)

Columbus North 41 Roncalli 14 (JV)

Shelbyville 71 Hauser 38 (Varsity)

South Decatur vs. Columbus Christian- Canceled

Gymnastics

Columbus North 104.250 Bloomington South 99.725

Boys Basketball on Friday

Columbus East at East Central

Columbus North at Southport

Columbus Christian home to Calvary Christian

Hauser home to South Decatur

Waldron Girls Basketball Sectional season tickets are on sale in the front office at Hauser for $10.