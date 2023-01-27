Friday, January 27th

Girls Basketball

Roncalli 63 Columbus North 41 (Varsity) Lauren Barker 11 points, and now has 1,005 career points

Columbus North 38 Roncalli 35 (JV-OT)

Indianapolis Cathedral 62 Columbus East 47 (Varsity) Saige Stahl 23 points

Senior Night at the Orange Pit, and also the final game at East Gymnasium for Coach Danny Brown and his assistant Willie Humes

Indianapolis Cathedral 40 Columbus East 34 (JV)

Shelbyville 51 Hauser 24 (Varsity)

If you are still referring to an early-in-the-season Columbus North Boys Basketball schedule, be advised the Bull Dogs home basketball game Thursday, February 2nd, with South Decatur has been canceled.

Friday Boys Basketball

Columbus East home to East Central

Columbus North home to Southport

At the Southport- Columbus North game Friday night (1/27), all the coaches and boys who participated in the Columbus Revolution Basketball Program will be recognized at halftime of the varsity game. All North students who present their student ID cards at the gate will also be granted free admission.



Gymnastics

Columbus North 106.225 Bloomington South 100.5 Edgewood 71.7

Reese Euler won all four events and all-around

Columbus North Girls Tennis will have a call-out meeting Tuesday, January 31st, immediately after school at the Athletic Conference Room.

It will be East Football Pride Night on Friday (1/27) at the Olympian home basketball game with East Central. Incoming freshman football players and their parents are invited to drop in anytime as guests of East Football between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM at the main athletic ticket entrance.

Two Hauser Girls Basketball players have been inducted into the National Honor Society: Juniors Bella Kilps and Madelyn Poe. Already a member is Senior Adrianna Musillami.

IUPUC has released its 2023 softball roster. Local players on the team are Taylor Hadley, Columbus North Freshman; Rachel Cowan, Columbus North Freshman; and Katie Taylor, Hauser Junior.

Tyler Duncan failed to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines, CA. He shot 76-71, and was three-over at the halfway point.