Friday, January 26th

Girls Basketball

Roncalli 66 Columbus North 40 (Varsity) CN: Kaylie Harmon 23 & Miley McClellan 7

Roncalli 45 Columbus North 32 (JV) CN: Emma Beaver 9, Riley Sims 6, & Audrey Nordman 5

Cathedral 40 Columbus East 26 (Varsity) CE: Makenzie Cheek 12, Messiah Trapp 7, & Jenna Guse 6

Cathedral 39 Columbus East 37 (JV) CE: Brelyn Poll 17

Gymnastics

Columbus North 104.625 Bloomington South 92.225

Reese Euler won 3 of 4 individual events: vault 9.4, beam 9.05, and bars 9.45 plus all-around at 37.05. Hannah Perry won floor 9.275, was second on bars, vault, and all-around. Emerson Chambers was third on beam and Ellie McIntier was third on bars and vault.

Hauser senior Kenze Bostic will be signing with IU Columbus where she will be playing volleyball. She will put pen to paper on Friday, February 16th, at 4:00 PM.

Aidan Whitley, Columbus North Class of 2024, has committed to continue his academic and athletics career playing soccer at DePauw.

This item from the Columbus East Athletic Department: Fans are asked to please check the East athletics website, ceolympians.com, for digital ticket purchase information. Digital ticket events coming up include Sectional Wrestling on Saturday (1/27) at Jennings County H.S. and Girls Sectional Basketball at Whiteland H.S. next week. All digital tickets can be purchased at the Columbus East website, even if East is not hosting the event. NOTE: The East Athletics website is now reporting the cash ticket sales will be available at the door at the wrestling championship. $7 with five and under youngsters admitted free. The top 4 winners in each division will advance to the Jeffersonville Regional Championship.

Indiana University Baseball is just around the corner (third base). The Hoosiers open their 2024 season on February 16th vs. Duke in the “Battle at the Beach” at Coastal Carolina University. Former Bull Dog Austin Bode is a catcher for IU.

Friday (1/26) Boys Basketball Cameos

Columbus North (5-8) at Southport (4-9)



Sagarin ratings have Columbus North 164th overall and Southport 91st. North is slotted 82nd in 4A and Southport is 63rd. Over the last 35 years, the series is even at 19 wins for each school. The Cardinals won last year’s game 51-44, and the John Harrell prediction is Southport 59 Columbus North 48.

Columbus East (4-10) at East Central (6-9)

Sagarin says Columbus East is 185th overall and east Central is 196th. East 66.56 and East Central 65.65. CEHS is 88th in 4A and ECHS is at the 92nd spot. Over the last 35 years, the Olympians have won 20 and lost 10 to the Trojans. A year ago, East Central won at the Orange Pit 47-45. The John Harrell prediction this time is Columbus East 63 East Central 52.

South Decatur (8-7) at Hauser (11-3)

Hauser is ranked 141st overall by Sagarin, South Decatur 274th. Hauser is 24th in 2A and South Decatur is 31st in 1A. The Jets hold a 31-23 advantage over the last 35 years. South Decatur won last season’s game 56-48. The John Harrell prediction is Hauser 61 South Decatur 45.

Saturday (1/27) High School Events