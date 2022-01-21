Friday. January 21st

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 81 Jennings County 75 (Varsity- OT) East is undisputed Hoosier Hills Conference champion for the second year in a row.

Columbus East 64 Jennings County 46 (JV)

Morristown 49 Hauser 35 (Varsity)

Swimming

Columbus East 93 Seymour 93 (Girls)

Seymour 93 Columbus East 87 (Boys)

Gymnastics

Columbus North 104.975 New Palestine 96.475

Wrestling

Columbus North 63 Bedford North Lawrence 15

Tyler Duncan shot 3-under at the first round of The American Express in LaQunita, CA, and is tied for 52nd place, seven strokes behind the leaders.