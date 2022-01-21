Local Sports 

Friday. January 21st

Kevin Kelley

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  81  Jennings County  75  (Varsity- OT)  East is undisputed Hoosier Hills Conference champion for the second year in a row.
  • Columbus East  64  Jennings County  46  (JV)
  • Morristown  49  Hauser  35  (Varsity)

Swimming

  • Columbus East  93  Seymour  93  (Girls)
  • Seymour  93  Columbus East  87  (Boys)

Gymnastics

  • Columbus North  104.975  New Palestine  96.475

Wrestling

  • Columbus North  63  Bedford North Lawrence  15

Tyler Duncan shot 3-under at the first round of The American Express in LaQunita, CA, and is tied for 52nd place, seven strokes behind the leaders.