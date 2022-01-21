Friday. January 21st
Girls Basketball
- Columbus East 81 Jennings County 75 (Varsity- OT) East is undisputed Hoosier Hills Conference champion for the second year in a row.
- Columbus East 64 Jennings County 46 (JV)
- Morristown 49 Hauser 35 (Varsity)
Swimming
- Columbus East 93 Seymour 93 (Girls)
- Seymour 93 Columbus East 87 (Boys)
Gymnastics
- Columbus North 104.975 New Palestine 96.475
Wrestling
- Columbus North 63 Bedford North Lawrence 15
Tyler Duncan shot 3-under at the first round of The American Express in LaQunita, CA, and is tied for 52nd place, seven strokes behind the leaders.