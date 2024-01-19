Friday, January 19th

Girls Basketball

Morristown 48 Hauser 33 (Varsity) Hauser Scoring: Norah Berkenstock & Abby Manley 11, Bella Kilps 7, Kennedy Konradi & Chloe Phelps 2.

Morristown 42 Hauser 30 (JV) Hauser Scoring: Cheyanne Moody & Kaydenze Brock 10, Willa Wetzel 6, Aleigha Wickliffe 2, and Leah Manley & Kennedy Konradi 1.

Jennings County 67 Columbus East 30 (Varsity) Columbus East Scoring: Messiah Trapp 7, Caroline Frost 6, Madelyn Poe & Kenzie Cheek 4, Savannah Sullivan 3, Jenna Guse, Kimberly Carothers, and Victoria Cuhadar 2.

Columbus East 39 Jennings County 38 (JV) Columbus East Scoring: Carothers 7, Anthis 6, Pool 6, Watkins 6, and Graham 5.

Gymnastics

Columbus North 103.925 New Palestine 95.175 Richmond 86.1

Columbus North Scoring: Reese Euler won bars (9.275), beam (9.4), floor (9.350), all-around 37.1, and finished 2nd in vault (9.075); Hannah Perry won vault (9.1) and was second in beam and all-around, and 4th in bars; Laney Acton was second in bars, 4th in floor, and third in all-around; Ellie McIntier was 4th in vault and beam, 6th in floor and all-around; Arwan Tian was 5th in bars and beams.

Swimming

Columbus East 112 Seymour 72 (Boys) East Winners: Keaton Stephenson, Cavan Stilson, Misha Machavariani, and Todd Hensley won 2 individual events and Gavin Day won 1. East also won 2 relays.

Seymour 109 Columbus East 74 (Girls) east Winners: Two firsts for Connelly Furnish, one for Gabbie Meier, and Cassidy Furnish and 2 relays.

Columbus North Boys & Girls Bowling teams won sectionals last weekend and advanced to regionals at Clarksville. Alexis Jones, North senior and reigning State High School Bowling Champion, advanced to regionals after winning the individual women’s sectional.

At The American Express in LaQuinta, CA, Tyler Duncan shot a first round 5-under 67 and is tied for 39th place. He trails the leaders, Zach Johnson and Alex Noren, by 5 strokes.