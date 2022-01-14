Local Sports 

Friday, January 14th

Kevin Kelley

At the PGA Sony Open in Hawaii, Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan is tied for eighth after the first round with a six-under par and he trails the leader by three strokes.

IU Women defeated Nebraska 72-65.  Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored ten points, added three rebounds, and four assists.

Girls Basketball

  • Carmel  60  Columbus North  26  (Varsity)
  • Carmel  43  Columbus North  34  (JV)
  • Carmel  36  Columbus North  29  (9th)
  • Columbus Christian  56  Crothersville  38  (Varsity)

Gymnastics

  • Bloomington North  105.25  Columbus North  104.7

Friday Boys Basketball

  • Bloomington South at Columbus East
  • Columbus North at Mooresville
  • Hauser home to South Ripley
  • Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton at 6:00 PM in Southern Roads Conference Tourney at CCS

Friday Girls Basketball

  • Hauser at Crothersville- Varsity Only


Friday High School Hockey

  • Columbus Icemen home to South Stars at 9:15 PM