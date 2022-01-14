Friday, January 14th

At the PGA Sony Open in Hawaii, Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan is tied for eighth after the first round with a six-under par and he trails the leader by three strokes.

IU Women defeated Nebraska 72-65. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored ten points, added three rebounds, and four assists.

Girls Basketball

Carmel 60 Columbus North 26 (Varsity)

Carmel 43 Columbus North 34 (JV)

Carmel 36 Columbus North 29 (9th)

Columbus Christian 56 Crothersville 38 (Varsity)

Gymnastics

Bloomington North 105.25 Columbus North 104.7

Friday Boys Basketball

Bloomington South at Columbus East

Columbus North at Mooresville

Hauser home to South Ripley

Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton at 6:00 PM in Southern Roads Conference Tourney at CCS

Friday Girls Basketball

Hauser at Crothersville- Varsity Only



Friday High School Hockey