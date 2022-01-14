Friday, January 14th
At the PGA Sony Open in Hawaii, Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan is tied for eighth after the first round with a six-under par and he trails the leader by three strokes.
IU Women defeated Nebraska 72-65. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored ten points, added three rebounds, and four assists.
Girls Basketball
- Carmel 60 Columbus North 26 (Varsity)
- Carmel 43 Columbus North 34 (JV)
- Carmel 36 Columbus North 29 (9th)
- Columbus Christian 56 Crothersville 38 (Varsity)
Gymnastics
- Bloomington North 105.25 Columbus North 104.7
Friday Boys Basketball
- Bloomington South at Columbus East
- Columbus North at Mooresville
- Hauser home to South Ripley
- Columbus Christian vs. Cannelton at 6:00 PM in Southern Roads Conference Tourney at CCS
Friday Girls Basketball
- Hauser at Crothersville- Varsity Only
Friday High School Hockey
- Columbus Icemen home to South Stars at 9:15 PM