Local Sports 

Friday, January 13th

Kevin Kelley

Tyler Duncan shot two over par at the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, and trails the two leaders by eight strokes.

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker finished third at the Junior Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  68  Pekin Eastern  44  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  42  Pekin Eastern  28  (JV)
  • Center Grove  51  Columbus North  34  (Varsity)
  • Center Grove  34  Columbus North  21  (JV)

Boys Basketball

  • Hauser  42  Franklin County  40  (Varsity-OT)
  • Franklin County  44  Hauser  35  (JV)
  • Shelbyville  34  Columbus East  22  (9th- Tuesday)

Gymnastics

  • Bloomington North  106.3  Columbus North  105.6

IUPUC Soccer Commit

  • Abby Voss from Seymour High School

Columbus East swimmer Josephine Franks has committed to Anderson University to continue her academic and athletic careers.

 