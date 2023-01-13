Friday, January 13th

Tyler Duncan shot two over par at the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, and trails the two leaders by eight strokes.

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker finished third at the Junior Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 68 Pekin Eastern 44 (Varsity)

Columbus East 42 Pekin Eastern 28 (JV)

Center Grove 51 Columbus North 34 (Varsity)

Center Grove 34 Columbus North 21 (JV)

Boys Basketball

Hauser 42 Franklin County 40 (Varsity-OT)

Franklin County 44 Hauser 35 (JV)

Shelbyville 34 Columbus East 22 (9th- Tuesday)

Gymnastics

Bloomington North 106.3 Columbus North 105.6

IUPUC Soccer Commit

Abby Voss from Seymour High School

Columbus East swimmer Josephine Franks has committed to Anderson University to continue her academic and athletic careers.