Friday, February 9th

Naming rights to Circle K Fieldhouse floors have been awarded to Force Construction Company, Inc., and LHP, Inc.

Hauser High School graduate and Halkl of Fame tennis coach at Delta High School Tim Cleland has resigned as president of the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association after a 25-yaer stint. But don’t worry, he will still be teaching and coaching at Delta.

The American 4X1500 team with Columbus native Michael Brinegar finished 5th in the Open Water Mixed Relay at the World Aquatic Championship sin Doha, Qautar.

Raegan Etnyre, daughter of former Bull Dog cager Roy Etnyre, has signed her letter of intent to attend Lindenwwod College in St. Charles, Missouri, where she will be a member of the golf team. The Etnyre family resides in Phoenix, Arizona. And by the way, she is the youngest granddaughter of Sandy Etnyre of Columbus.

Columbus North and Columbus East cheerleaders will be competing in the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s National High School Cheerleading Championship this weekend (2/10 & 2/11) in Orlando, FL.

Friday (2/9) Boys Basketball

Hauser at Jac-Cen-Del

Jennings County at Columbus East

Bloomington South at Columbus North

Columbus Christian home to Mission Christian of Fishers

Girls Swimming State Prelims Friday (2/9) at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indy at 5:30 PM. Ainsley Sherlock of Columbus North is the lone Columbus swimmer participating. She is seeded 26th in the 100 breaststroke. Gabbie Meier of Columbus East is entered in diving (2/10).

The Columbus North Freshman Boys Basketball team lost its final game of the season, 52-31 to Franklin. The local frosh completed their season with an 8-8 record.

Saturday (2/10) Sports

Finals State Girls Swimming & Diving at IUPUI, Indy

Columbus East & Columbus North wrestling in the Evansville Semi-State at the Ford Center. East with 10 qualifiers and North with 9.

Columbus East in Connersville Gymnastics Invitational

Columbus East in Jennings County Freshman Basketball Tourney

Columbus East will celebrate Football Pride Night on Friday (2/9), aimed at 8th graders. Attendees are asked to check in between 5:45 and 6:45 PM at the main athletic entrance to the East gymnasium. There will be an opportunity to meet the Olympian coaching staff and players, a chance to tour the football facilities and weight room, photo ops, pick up preseason information, acquire Columbus East merchandise, and have some pizza. Also, players may watch the East-Jennings County basketball game.

The first round of the WM Phoenix Open was delayed by rain and then suspended by darkness. Among the finishers, Sahith Theegala leads with a minus-6. Tyler Duncan finished 7 holes and stands at even par and is tied for 48th place.