Boys Basketball

Brownstown Central 73 Columbus East 29 (Varsity)

Brownstown Central 72 Columbus East 36 (JV)

Connersville 56 Columbus North 48 (Varsity)

Connersville 46 Columbus North 38 (JV)

Hauser 64 Southwestern Shelby 37 (Varsity)

Hauser 60 Southwestern Shelby 24 (JV)

Gymnastics

Columbus North 102.850 Seymour 94.775

Whiteland Girls Basketball Sectional

Friday, February 2nd

6:00 PM- Columbus East vs. Whiteland

7:30 PM- Columbus North vs. Franklin

At Thursday’s (2/1) East Central Swimming and Diving Sectional Prelims, local swimmers posted fastest qualifying times: North’s Ainsley Sherlock, 100 breaststroke; East’s Connelly Furnish in the 200 IM; and North’s 200 200 free relay. Finals are Saturday, 2/3.

On February 1, 1980, Columbus East’s Blair Kiel held a press conference to announce he would be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Notre Dame. (Thanks, Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook)