Friday, February 18th

Boys Basketball

Columbus East 60 East Central 56 (Varsity- OT)

East Central 37 Columbus East 24 (JV)

At the Columbus North Boys swim Sectional Prelims, locals posting top times were Daniel Utterback, CN, 100 free; Misha Machavariani, CE, 500 free, and two CN relays- 200 and 400 free. Finals are Saturday at 1:00 PM. First placers and anyone who meets the State standard advance to next week’s championship finals.

Gymnastics

Columbus North 107.35, Bloomington South 103.1, and Seymour 99.05

IU Women defeated Northwestern 69-58. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg had 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.