Friday, February 18th

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Columbus East  60  East Central  56  (Varsity- OT)
  • East Central  37  Columbus East  24  (JV)

At the Columbus North Boys swim Sectional Prelims, locals posting top times were Daniel Utterback, CN, 100 free; Misha Machavariani, CE, 500 free, and two CN relays- 200 and 400 free.  Finals are Saturday at 1:00 PM.  First placers and anyone who meets the State standard advance to next week’s championship finals.

Gymnastics

  • Columbus North  107.35, Bloomington South  103.1, and Seymour  99.05

IU Women defeated Northwestern 69-58.  Columbus North’s Ali Patberg had 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.