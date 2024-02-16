Friday, February 16th

Columbus North is hosting the IHSAA Boys Sectional Swimming and Diving Prelims for 14 teams from South Central Indiana. At the preliminaries Thursday (2/15), Bloomington South finished first in 5 events, Bloomington North won 4, and Oldenburg Academy and Columbus North each had one first place finish. Boll Frog Jude Abdullah was the winner of the 100 yard breaststroke prelim. Columbus East set 3 school records.

First place Sectional winners qualify for the State Finals. Any contestant who equals or betters the State time standard in the consy or championship finals also qualifies for the State Meet.

Paddlers were on hand from Batesville, Bloomington North & South, Columbus East & North, East Central, Edgewood, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Dearborn, and South Ripley.

Diving finals begin Saturday (2/17) at 9:00 AM and Swim finals start at 1:00 PM.

Gymnastics

Columbus North 105.35 Owen Valley 94.25

Columbus North’s Reese Euler won Vault (9.550), Bars (9.300), Beam (9.550), Floor (9.500), and All-Around (37.900). Emerson Chambers had 2 seconds, a fourth, a fifth, and was third in all-around. Laney Acton 2-3-3-7 and second in all-around. Arwyn Tian 2-4-5.

Kayden Miller of Hauser will sign her of intent to pursue her academic and volleyball careers at IU Columbus on Friday, February 23rd, at 5:00 PM at the Hauser Auditorium.

Girls Basketball

Columbus Christian 42 Mooresville Christian 29

Paige Harden led CCS with 19 points.

Friday Boys Basketball

Madison at Columbus East

Columbus North at Bloomington North

Milan at Hauser

State Wrestling Championships at Evansville’s Ford Center

Friday 152-285 pound classes 3:00 Pm Columbus time

106-144 pound classes 6:30 PM Columbus time

Saturday Quarterfinals at 10:00 AM Columbus time

Columbus wrestlers involved are Talon Jessup of Columbus East and Asher Ratliff and Justice Thornton of Columbus North.

Admission is $15 per session and $30 for an all-session ticket. Entry will be by digital ticketing only through a mobile phone via Ticketmaster.com.

The Columbus North at Terre Haute South game times have been changed from 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM to 4:00 PM and 5:30 PM on Saturday, February 24th. There will be no freshman game.

IU Columbus Baseball was to hold its home opener on Saturday, 2/17, at Ceraland with a doubleheader against UC Clermont. That twin bill has been postponed until Monday, 2/19, due to the snowy weather forecast for Saturday. A Sunday doubleheader with Clermont remains as scheduled. First games will start at Noon Sunday and Monday.