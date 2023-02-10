Jamall Starks of Columbus East signed a letter of intent on Thursday to continue his academic and football careers at UIndy.

Columbus East will host the Patriots of Owen Valley in a dual gymnastics meet on Wednesday, February 15th. Doors open at 5:15 PM. Entry is via Door #1, the main school entrance, directly across from the football field. Admission is $6 at the ticket table.

High School Boys Basketball for Friday, February 10th

Columbus East (1-16) at Jennings County (16-1)

Columbus North (12-6) at Bloomington South (14-5)

Jac-Cen-Del (10-9) at Hauser (8-9)

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Playoffs

Boys

Southside 40 Parkside 36

CSA Lincoln 41 Schmitt 35

Richards 34 Clifty Creek 9

Mt. Healthy 28 Rockcreek 20

Girls

Smith 29 Southside 26

CSA Lincoln 35 Schmitt 10

Richards 31 Clifty Creek 6

Rockcreek 29 Mt. Healthy 22

Local sports history is about to be written when the IUPUC Crimson Pride baseball team plays its first-ever games: Doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 11th, vs. Huntington University at Northridge High School Field in Tuscaloosa, AL. Times are 2:00 Pm and 3:30 PM Friday and 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM Saturday.

Division One Baseball.com has listed its top performers for the coming season. Columbus East’s Julian Greenwell, at Wright State University, is #78 in the listing of the top 150 outfielders.

Columbus North’s Austin Bode, now at Indiana University, has been named an IU Founders Scholar for 2023, which places him in the top tier of IU Bloomington undergraduate students. He will be playing baseball for the Hoosiers this Spring.

The 49th annual IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals will be held at the IU Natatorium in Indy Friday and Saturday. Columbus East’s Gabbie Meier will be competing in diving.