Friday, December 3rd

College Women’s Hoops

#2 N.C. State 66 #6 IU 58

Ali Patberg 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists

Wrestling

Columbus East 73 Seymour 6

East also had five JV winners

Swimming

Columbus East defeated Shelbyville 128-52 (Girls) and 97-75 (Boys)

Columbus North defeated Seymour 122-61 (Boys) and Seymour over Columbus North 104-82 (Girls)

Girls Basketball

Hauser 50 Indy Lutheran 48

Boys Basketball Friday

Columbus East at Trinity Lutheran

Columbus North home to Silver Creek

Hauser at Morristown

Columbus Christian at Seven Oaks, Elletsville- plus girls

February 19, 2022 will be a red-letter day for two ex-Bull Dog basketball Hall of Famers. Saturday afternoon, on that date, Jerry Newson will have his jersey retired at an Indiana State game. And that evening, Steve Welmer and his University of Evansville teammates will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their NCAA Division 2 Championship.

The Columbus North Student Assembly is sponsoring its annual Canned Food Drive and is partnering with the North Athletic Department on Friday night to increase participation. Any student (first grade through high school) who brings two or more items to donate will be admitted to the game with Silver Creek at no charge. All other fans are urged to bring canned goods to the game as well.

Hauser’s Jayden Blair recently was presented with an IHSAA Sportsmanship Pin by Hauser Athletic Director Tyler Phillips. Phillips says Blair helped set up junior high and “C” Team games after practice and then volunteered to keep the scorebook for the C-Team game.