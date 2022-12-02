Friday, December 2nd

Girls Basketball

Hauser 71 Indy Lutheran 41 (Varsity)

Hauser 49 Jac-Cen-Del 43 (JV)

Swimming

Columbus East 130 Shelbyville 55 (Girls)

Columbus East 134 Shelbyville 33 (Boys)

Wrestling

Columbus East 70 Seymour 3

It was pointed out to me that former Bull Dog Rusty Loyd, in his first year as head men’s basketball coach at DePauw University, has his club off to a 7-1 start.

Columbus East baseball player Chase Zapfe’s Senior Project, a Super Cornhole Tourney to help fund the restoration of the CEHS baseball facilities building, drew a huge and enthusiastic crowd at the Eagles Lodge Thursday evening.

Columbus North boys basketball plays at Silver Creek Friday night. You can find the link for tickets at columbusnorthathletics.org. In fact, here it is: gofan.co/app/events/739.

Columbus East hosts Trinity Lutheran in boys basketball Friday night. Tickets are $6 each. Doors open at 5:15 PM, and entrance is through Door 48.

Links for online tickets for several weekend events are listed at the East and North Athletics websites:

Bloomington North Wrestling Invitational with Columbus North

Jeffersonville Wrestling Duals with Columbus East

Center Grove Swim Meet with Columbus North

Columbus east Dual Swim Meet on Monday, December 5th

Register for Columbus Parks and Recreation Winter Volleyball now through December 23rd. Play begins the week of January 4th at the Columbus Armory.