Local Sports 

Friday, December 2nd

Kevin Kelley

Girls Basketball

  • Hauser  71  Indy Lutheran  41  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  49  Jac-Cen-Del  43  (JV)

Swimming

  • Columbus East  130  Shelbyville  55  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  134  Shelbyville  33  (Boys)

Wrestling

  • Columbus East  70  Seymour  3

 

It was pointed out to me that former Bull Dog Rusty Loyd, in his first year as head men’s basketball coach at DePauw University, has his club off to a 7-1 start.

Columbus East baseball player Chase Zapfe’s Senior Project, a Super Cornhole Tourney to help fund the restoration of the CEHS baseball facilities building, drew a huge and enthusiastic crowd at the Eagles Lodge Thursday evening.

Columbus North boys basketball plays at Silver Creek Friday night.  You can find the link for tickets at columbusnorthathletics.org.  In fact, here it is: gofan.co/app/events/739.

Columbus East hosts Trinity Lutheran in boys basketball Friday night.  Tickets are $6 each.  Doors open at 5:15 PM, and entrance is through Door 48.

Links for online tickets for several weekend events are listed at the East and North Athletics websites:

  • Bloomington North Wrestling Invitational with Columbus North
  • Jeffersonville Wrestling Duals with Columbus East
  • Center Grove Swim Meet with Columbus North
  • Columbus east Dual Swim Meet on Monday, December 5th

Register for Columbus Parks and Recreation Winter Volleyball now through December 23rd.  Play begins the week of January 4th at the Columbus Armory.