Friday, December 29th #2

Men’s College Hoops

Indiana 100 Kennesaw State 87

Indiana’s Malik Reneau scores a career high 34 points

Boys High School Hoops

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65 Columbus East 44 (Varsity)

High School Wrestling

Columbus East in Al Smith Classic in Mishawaka:

The East Olympians are in fourth place after opening day with wrestling to resume at 9:00 AM on Saturday, 12/30.

Day One Team Scores

1) Crown Point 163.0

2) Center Grove 151.0

3) Indianapolis Cathedral 121.0

4) Columbus East 108.5

Talon Jessup of East is still in the championship bracket at 106 pounds. The O’s still have wrestlers in the consolation bracket.