Local Sports 

Friday, December 29th #2

Kevin Kelley

Men’s College Hoops

  • Indiana   100  Kennesaw State  87

Indiana’s Malik Reneau scores a career high 34 points

Boys High School Hoops

  • Mt. Vernon (Fortville)  65  Columbus East  44  (Varsity)

High School Wrestling

Columbus East in Al Smith Classic in Mishawaka:

The East Olympians are in fourth place after opening day with wrestling to resume at 9:00 AM on Saturday, 12/30.

Day One Team Scores
1)  Crown Point  163.0
2)  Center Grove  151.0
3)  Indianapolis Cathedral  121.0
4)  Columbus East  108.5

Talon Jessup of East is still in the championship bracket at 106 pounds.  The O’s still have wrestlers in the consolation bracket.