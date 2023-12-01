Friday, December 1st

Swimming

Columbus North 93 Seymour 90 (Boys)

Columbus North 93 Seymour 93 (Girls)

Columbus East 107 Shelbyville 57 (Girls)

Columbus East 128 Shelbyville 42 (Boys)

Wrestling

Columbus East 72 Seymour 3 (Varsity)

East won 8 JV matches and 2 girls matches

Girls Basketball

Indy Lutheran 46 Hauser 45 (OT)

Friday, 12/1, Sports Schedule

Columbus North Boys Basketball home to Silver Creek

Columbus East Boys Basketball at Trinity Lutheran

Hauser Boys Basketball at Morristown

Columbus Christian Boys Basketball home to Good News Ministries

The annual Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest will be held at the Foundation for Youth, hosted by Columbus Elks, on Saturday, December 9th. Sign-up is at Noon with the shoot to begin at 12:30 PM. The Hoop Shoot is funded by the Elks National Foundation, and is for children ages 8-13. Age group is determined by a contestant’s age as of April 1, 2024. For more information, contact Chuck Gray at [email protected] or 812-343-3800.

Thanks to the Columbus East Athletic Department: On this day in history (November 20, 2013) Columbus East defeated Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28-27 to capture the 4A State Football Championship. East had a 3 touchdown lead, but needed a 73-yard scoring drive to pull out the victory with 3:42 remaining in the game. Paul Baker added the game-winning extra point boot. Alex Cowan scored the final touchdown on a 9-yard run and Markell Jones rushed 32 times for 197 yards and 2 scores.

Columbus East Softball will start winter workouts December 5th from 4:00 – 5:30 PM at the South Balcony (batting cage). Workouts will continue on Tuesdays from 4:00 – 6:00 PM in the South Balcony of the Auxiliary Gymnasium. Workouts will continue until the season starts and are open to any Columbus east student, CSA student with East as her home school, or middle school student interested in playing softball at Columbus East. Questions: Coach Rusty Brummett at [email protected].

Columbus North off-season softball workouts will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, December 5th. Players should meet at the indoor batting cages above Gym 2.

The Saturday, 12/2, Girls Columbus North home basketball game with Terre Haute South will begin at 1:30 PM, and will be varsity only.

The Best of the (Kim) West- “This Day in Bull Dog Athletic History” culled from the CHS/CNHS Facebook files by Ms. West:

November 30

1951- Presenting the 1951 basketball Bull Dogs: Alva Miller, John Howe, Ronnie Pence, Gary Reece, Ed Yeley, John Hogue, Jack Quilleon, Jim Beers, Dick Hotz, Dick Donnell, Jack Bennett, Dick Miller, Bill Zeigler, and Bill Smith.

1973- The Bull Dogs won their cage opener 99-56 over Clarksville Providence, led by 20 from Mark Lienhoop. Also in double figures were Gerald Good, David Welmer, and Dan Miles.

1976- Coach John Hinds was eager to get the boys gymnastics season underway. The Bull Dogs had won 8 of the last 10 state championships.

1982- Former Canine Rick Chitwood won top acadmic honors for Ball State University football.

1983- North won its girls basketball tourney 72-59 over Martinsville with Teri Staker and Jessica Mason leading the way.

2006- North receiver Brandon Butler was named to the Associated Press 5A Football All-State First Team.

2009- Former Bull Dog basketball star Tom Arnholt and former CNHS principal Mike Cooper, ex-Valparaiso H.S. and Indiana State cage standout, were named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2010.

Playing his first game of the season for Wheaton College on Wednesday night, 11/29, former Bull Dog Nick Schiavello scored 8 points and added 4 rebounds and 4 assists versus Milliken. Nick is a senior. He started all but one game for Wheaton last season, scored 299 points and averaged 10.3 per contest.

Wabash College edged DePauw in men’s basketball 62-61. Depauw freshman Cooper Horn played 13 minutes and logged 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He was 0-1 from the field.

Former Columbus East pitcher Peyton Gray continues to rack up saves for the Algodoneros de Guasave team in the Mexican League. He leads the league in saves.