Friday, December 10th

IU Women 91 Fairfield 58 Ali Patberg had 5 points

Girls Basketball

East Central 47 Columbus North 31 (Varsity)

Columbus North 46 East Central 21 (JV)

Columbus North 27 East Central 15 (9th)

Hauser 61 South Decatur 39 (Varsity)

Hauser 27 South Decatur 24 (JV)

Wrestling

#9 Columbus East defeats #12 Franklin 41-30 (Varsity)

Swimming

Columbus East 105 Jennings County 74 (Girls)

Columbus East 107 Jennings County 62 (Boys)

Columbus North at Columbus East boys and girls swimming rescheduled for Tuesday, December 14th, at 5:30 PM.