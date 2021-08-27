Friday, August 27th

The Columbus East-Columbus North boys soccer match was postponed until Saturday at 7:00 PM. The JV contest was called with North winning 2-0.

Columbus East hosts Columbus North in the annual Crosstown Confrontation football battle Friday at 7:00 PM. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets will be available at both schools Friday. Sagarin says East has the fourth toughest schedule in the state and North’s schedule is ranked 10th most difficult.

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 5 Plainfield 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 6 Plainfield 0 (JV)

Columbus East 3 Madison 2 (Varsity)

Hauser at Eastern Hancock- Canceled due to storms

Volleyball

Roncalli defeated Columbus North 25-13, 25-10, & 25-14 (Varsity)

Roncalli over Columbus North 25-6 & 25-5 (JV)

Roncalli upended Columbus North 25-7 & 25-8 (9th)

Hauser defeated Indy Lutheran 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, & 25-19

Jets at Shawe Memorial Friday at 6:00 PM

Boys Soccer

Knightstown 1 Hauser 0 – Match was halted in the second half due to storms

Jets at Columbus Christian Friday at 6:00 PM

Girls Golf

Columbus East JV vs. Madison Varsity was cut short by lightning

Former Columbus East and Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Peyton Gray, now with the Kansas City Royals organization, had Tommy John surgery Wednesday. He flew to Arizona Thursday to begin rehab. He started the season with the Class AA NW Arkansas Naturals before being sent to Class A Quad City.

Hauser athletics will host its second annual golf fundraiser on October 9th at Timbergate. Contact athletic director Tyler Phillips at 812-546-4421.