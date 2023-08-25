Local Sports 

Friday, August 25th

Kevin Kelley

The Columbus North at Columbus East Football Game Friday night, August 25th, has been set back one hour.  Kickoff will now be at 8:00 PM.

Volleyball

  • Hauser  3  Indy Lutheran  2
  • Roncalli  3  Columbus North  0

On Tuesday, August 22nd, prior to the Columbus East vs. Seymour volleyball match, the East volleyball program commemorated Teacher Appreciation Night.  Each volleyball student-athlete from East chose a cherished teacher from the student’s academic journey and recounted a meaningful memory with that teacher.  The teachers were escorted onto the floor for a dedication ceremony.