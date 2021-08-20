Friday, August 20th

Girls Golf

Columbus North at Roncalli- canceled due to rain and lighning

Mooresville 198 Edinburgh 226 Columbus East 237 (Reserve)

Volleyball

Shelbyville defeats Columbus North in 3- 25-17, 25-15, & 25-9 (Varsity)

Columbus North defeated Shelbyville in straight sets- 25-24 & 25-23 (Reserve)

Hauser over Jac-Cen-Del in 3- 25-15, 26-24, & 25-13 (Varsity)

Hauser defeated Jac-Cen-Del in 2- 25-22 & 25-16 (Reserve)

Boys Tennis

Hauser 3 Brown County 2

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 1 Bloomington North 0 (Varsity)

Girls Soccer

Columbus North 7 Seymour 2 (Varsity)