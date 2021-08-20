Local Sports 

Friday, August 20th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Golf

Columbus North at Roncalli- canceled due to rain and lighning

Mooresville 198  Edinburgh 226  Columbus East 237  (Reserve)

Volleyball

Shelbyville defeats Columbus North in 3- 25-17, 25-15, & 25-9  (Varsity)

Columbus North defeated Shelbyville in straight sets- 25-24 & 25-23  (Reserve)

Hauser over Jac-Cen-Del in 3- 25-15, 26-24, & 25-13  (Varsity)

Hauser defeated Jac-Cen-Del in 2- 25-22 & 25-16  (Reserve)

Boys Tennis

Hauser  3  Brown County 2

Boys Soccer

Columbus North  1  Bloomington North 0  (Varsity)

Girls Soccer

Columbus North  7  Seymour 2  (Varsity)