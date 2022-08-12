Friday, August 12th

Legendary Seymour High School athlete Phil Schroer has passed away at 75.

The area high school volleyball season got underway Thursday with three scrimmages: Bloomington South at Columbus North, Columbus east at Carmel, and Hauser at Southwestern Shelby.

High school football debuts Friday night with Columbus East scrimmaging Martinsville at Stafford Field and Columbus North entertaining Greenwood at Andress Field. Both events begin at 7:00 PM.

Tyler Duncan shot par 70 at the Fed Ex St. Jude Championship and missed the projected cut by one stroke.