Friday, April 8th
Baseball
- Columbus East 8 Seymour 2 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 1 Bloomington North 1 (Varsity- 6 Innings)
- Bloomington North 5 Columbus North 4 (JV)
- Columbus Christian 11 Rock Creek Academy 5
Softball
- Columbus North 2 Shelbyville 0 (Varsity)
- Shelbyville 7 Columbus North 0 (JV)
Columbus East fans going to Friday’s softball game at Brown County will not be able to use cash.
Track
- Columbus North 106 Bloomington South 26 (Girls)
- Columbus North 74 Bloomington South 58 (Boys)
Hauser Scores
- Hauser 16 Edinburgh 5 (Softball)
- Hauser 12 South Decatur 5 (Jr. High Baseball)
- Hauser vs. Greensburg- Girls Tennis- Canceled
- Hauser 26 South Decatur 9 (Jr. High Softball)
- Brown County 208 Hauser 219 (Boys Golf)