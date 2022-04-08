Local Sports 

Friday, April 8th

Kevin Kelley

Baseball

  • Columbus East  8  Seymour  2  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  1  Bloomington North  1  (Varsity- 6 Innings)
  • Bloomington North  5  Columbus North  4  (JV)
  • Columbus Christian  11  Rock Creek Academy  5

Softball

  • Columbus North  2  Shelbyville  0  (Varsity)
  • Shelbyville  7  Columbus North  0  (JV)

Columbus East fans going to Friday’s softball game at Brown County will not be able to use cash.

Track

  • Columbus North  106  Bloomington South  26  (Girls)
  • Columbus North  74  Bloomington South  58  (Boys)

Hauser Scores

  • Hauser  16  Edinburgh  5  (Softball)
  • Hauser  12  South Decatur  5  (Jr. High Baseball)
  • Hauser vs. Greensburg- Girls Tennis- Canceled
  • Hauser  26  South Decatur  9  (Jr. High Softball)
  • Brown County  208  Hauser  219  (Boys Golf)