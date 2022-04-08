Friday, April 8th

Baseball

Columbus East 8 Seymour 2 (Varsity)

Columbus North 1 Bloomington North 1 (Varsity- 6 Innings)

Bloomington North 5 Columbus North 4 (JV)

Columbus Christian 11 Rock Creek Academy 5

Softball

Columbus North 2 Shelbyville 0 (Varsity)

Shelbyville 7 Columbus North 0 (JV)

Columbus East fans going to Friday’s softball game at Brown County will not be able to use cash.

Track

Columbus North 106 Bloomington South 26 (Girls)

Columbus North 74 Bloomington South 58 (Boys)

Hauser Scores