Friday, April 7th

Hauser Junior Madelyn Poe has been selected to play in the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University.

Baseball

Bloomington North 8 Columbus North 2 (Varsity)

Columbus North 5 Bloomington North 0 (JV)

Seymour 9 Columbus East 4 (Varsity)

Seymour 8 Columbus East 7 (JV White)

Hauser 11 Edinburgh 1 (Varsity)

Softball

Columbus North 1 Shelbyville 0 (Varsity)

Floyd Central 8 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Seymour 0 (Varsity)

Seymour 5 Columbus North 2 (JV)

Jeffersonville 4 Columbus East 1 (Varsity)

Boys Golf

Hauser 185 Brown County 206

Track

South Decatur 66 Hauser 50 Morristown 40 (Boys)

South Decatur 76 Morristown 53 Hauser 23 (Girls)

IUPUC Softball at Thomas More- Canceled