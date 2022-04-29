Friday, April 29th
At the Mexico Open, Tyler Duncan shot four-over and is tied for 125th with a 75 after Round One.
Softball
- Columbus North 15 Perry Meridian 0 (5 Innings)
The High School Softball Pairings Show will be Sunday at 7:00 PM with a webstream at IHSAA.org. Columbus East and Columbus North will play in the Bloomington North Sectional and Hauser will be at Rising Sun.
Baseball
- Jennings County 9 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)
- Jennings County 20 Columbus East 7 (JV)
- Columbus North 9 Seymour 3 (Varsity)
- Seymour 7 Columbus North 0 (JV)
- Columbus East 5 Bedford North Lawrence 2 (JV- Wed.)
- Hauser 5 Southwestern Shelby 0 (Varsity)
Girls Tennis
- Columbus East vs. Greenwood at East was called 2/3 of the way through the match due to rain
- Hauser 3 Trinity Lutheran 2 (Varsity)
- Hauser 2 Trinity Lutheran 0 (JV)
Boys Golf
- Morristown 199 Hauser 210 Waldron 239
Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt
- Low Gross- John Weaver 39
- Low Net- Gene Moore 31