Local Sports 

Friday, April 29th

Kevin Kelley

At the Mexico Open, Tyler Duncan shot four-over and is tied for 125th with a 75 after Round One.

Softball

  • Columbus North  15  Perry Meridian  0  (5 Innings)

The High School Softball Pairings Show will be Sunday at 7:00 PM with a webstream at IHSAA.org.  Columbus East and Columbus North will play in the Bloomington North Sectional and Hauser will be at Rising Sun.

Baseball

  • Jennings County  9  Columbus East  2  (Varsity)
  • Jennings County  20  Columbus East  7  (JV)
  • Columbus North  9  Seymour  3  (Varsity)
  • Seymour  7  Columbus North  0  (JV)
  • Columbus East  5  Bedford North Lawrence  2  (JV- Wed.)
  • Hauser  5  Southwestern Shelby  0  (Varsity)

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus East vs. Greenwood at East was called 2/3 of the way through the match due to rain
  • Hauser  3  Trinity Lutheran  2  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  2  Trinity Lutheran  0  (JV)

Boys Golf

  • Morristown  199  Hauser  210  Waldron  239

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

  • Low Gross- John Weaver  39
  • Low Net- Gene Moore  31