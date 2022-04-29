Friday, April 29th

At the Mexico Open, Tyler Duncan shot four-over and is tied for 125th with a 75 after Round One.

Softball

Columbus North 15 Perry Meridian 0 (5 Innings)

The High School Softball Pairings Show will be Sunday at 7:00 PM with a webstream at IHSAA.org. Columbus East and Columbus North will play in the Bloomington North Sectional and Hauser will be at Rising Sun.

Baseball

Jennings County 9 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)

Jennings County 20 Columbus East 7 (JV)

Columbus North 9 Seymour 3 (Varsity)

Seymour 7 Columbus North 0 (JV)

Columbus East 5 Bedford North Lawrence 2 (JV- Wed.)

Hauser 5 Southwestern Shelby 0 (Varsity)

Girls Tennis

Columbus East vs. Greenwood at East was called 2/3 of the way through the match due to rain

Hauser 3 Trinity Lutheran 2 (Varsity)

Hauser 2 Trinity Lutheran 0 (JV)

Boys Golf

Morristown 199 Hauser 210 Waldron 239

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt