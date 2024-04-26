Friday, April 26th

Alabama State junior and former Bull Dog Kyler McIntosh blasted a bases-loaded triple in a recent game with Georgia State. He had 4 RBI in the contest.

Friday (4/26), Columbus East Softball will host Middle School Softball Night when the O’s play Bedford North Lawrence. All middle school softball players will be admitted free and will be introduced before the game. Players should arrive between 5:15 and 5:30 PM.

Columbus North sophomore Caleb Ferguson has been selected to participate in the IHSAA/IBCA Top 100 Showcase on Friday, June 28th, at Brownsburg H.S. The showcase event spotlights 100 of the top high school underclassmen boys basketball players.

Saturday (4/27)is alumni day for all Columbus East softball players. Festivities begin at 10:00 AM. Sectional winning teams from 2002, 2003, and 2004 will be honored.

Baseball

Jennings County 16 Columbus East 10 (Varsity)

Columbus North 4 Seymour 3 (Varsity)

Seymour 6 Columbus North 3 (JV)

Softball

Living Water Homeschool 9 Columbus North 1

Boys Golf

Brownstown Central 158 Columbus East 164

Girls Tennis