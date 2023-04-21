Friday, April 21st

It’s the annual Little 500 Weekend at IU in Bloomington. The women’s race is Friday and the men’s event will be run on Saturday. A local note:

Etnyre is the name of a prominent former Columbus North athletic family. The matriarch, Sandy, still ives in Columbus, and she tells us she has a granddaughter and grandson, twins who are IU students, that will be riding in the 500s. Good luck to the Etnyre kin!

At Wednesday’s Greenbelt Men’s Senior League opener, Steve Chinn posted a hole-in-one on #5. Low gross was Marty Mennen with 38 and Joel Perkins led with a low net 31.

Track

Columbus North 76 Columbus East 56 (Girls)

Columbus North 105 Columbus East 27 (Boys)

Baseball

Columbus North 14 Jennings County 1 (Varsity)

Columbus East JV Orange 18 Columbus North JV White 5

Columbus East JV White 13 Indian Creek 3

Hauser 5 Waldron 4 (Varsity- Game 1)

Hauser 11 Waldron 3 (Varsity- Game 2) Softball

Columbus North 12 Southport 0 (5 Innings- Maddi Rutan No-Hitter)

Hauser 16 Waldron 2 (Game1)

Hauser wins by forfeit (Game 2)

Girls Tennis