Local Sports 

Friday, April 21st

Kevin Kelley

It’s the annual Little 500 Weekend at IU in Bloomington.  The women’s race is Friday and the men’s event will be run on Saturday. A local note:

Etnyre is the name of a prominent former Columbus North athletic family.  The matriarch, Sandy, still ives in Columbus, and she tells us she has a granddaughter and grandson, twins who are IU students, that will be riding in the 500s.  Good luck to the Etnyre kin!

At Wednesday’s Greenbelt Men’s Senior League opener, Steve Chinn posted a hole-in-one on #5.  Low gross was Marty Mennen with 38 and Joel Perkins led with a low net 31.

Track

  • Columbus North  76  Columbus East  56  (Girls)
  • Columbus North  105  Columbus East  27  (Boys)

Baseball

  • Columbus North  14  Jennings County  1  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East JV Orange  18  Columbus North JV White  5
  • Columbus East JV White  13  Indian Creek  3
  • Hauser  5  Waldron  4  (Varsity- Game 1)
  • Hauser  11  Waldron  3  (Varsity- Game 2)

    Softball

  • Columbus North  12  Southport  0  (5 Innings- Maddi Rutan No-Hitter)
  • Hauser  16  Waldron  2  (Game1)
  • Hauser wins by forfeit  (Game 2)

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus East  5  Madison  0
  • Columbus North  5  Scottsburg  0
  • Hauser  4  Waldron  1

    Boys Golf

  • Batesville  172  North Decatur  176  Hauser  198

    On Wednesday, former Bull Dog Devin Mann had 2 doubles and 3 runs scored in a 15-13 win for the Dodger’s Triple-A Oklahoma City farm club.

    At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Tyler Dunacn and his partner Hank Lebioda are at 8-under and tied for 14th place after round one.

 