Friday, April 1st

Baseball

Madison Shawe 20 Columbus Christian 1

Softball

Bloomington North 15 Columbus East 10

Columbus North 11 East Central 0 (5 Innings)

Hauser JV baseball at Indy Lutheran canceled.

Columbus East’s Kaden Wise was the winning pitcher as Olney Central College defeated Shawnee 14-4. Wise hurled six innings, allowing no earned runs, walking three, and fanning nine.

Ali Patberg has been named First Team All-American for the “Senior Class Award”. It is the nation’s premier award for NCAA senior student athletes.

Koryn Greiwe of Columbus East will sign her letter of intent Friday at East to continue academics and athletics at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Tyler Duncan shot two-under at the first round of the Valero (Texas) Open, and is tied for 30th, five strokes behind the leader.