Friday, April 19th

Softball

Columbus East 10 Southport 0 (5 Innings)

Baseball

Columbus North 5 Jennings County 2

Columbus North scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to break a 2-2 tie. Columbus North 5-7-1 and Jennings County 2-2-3. North is now 6-1 on the season.

Columbus North: Hits-Kintner 2 and 1 for Emmitt, Newman, Osbourne, Rayburn, and Hensley. RBI- Rayburn 2, Kintner and Osbourne 1.

Emmitt started and allowed 2 runs. Kintner pitched 2 scoreless innings in relief and Rayburn pitched one scoreless frame. Kintner picked up the win and Rayburn earned the save.

Nine Indiana high school juniors to be have been named to next year’s IHSAA Student Advisory Committee. One of those named is Columbus North’s Caleb Ferguson.