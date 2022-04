Friday, April 15th

website maker Tyler Duncan shot three-under at the opening round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head and trails the leader by 5 strokes. Duncan is tied for 20th.

Baseball

Floyd Central 7 Columbus East 3 (Varsity)

Center Grove 15 Columbus North 2 (Varsity)

Hauser at North Decatur (Varsity- Postponed & Rescheduled for May 2nd at North Decatur)

Columbus East 7 Jennings County 6 (Freshman- 8 Innings)

Softball

Columbus North 19 Franklin Central 0 (5 Innings)

Hauser at North Decatur- Canceled

Horizon Christian 27 Columbus Christian 5 (5 Innings)

Track

Columbus East 82.5 Brownstown Central 40.5 Jennings County 33 (Girls)

Jennings County 70 Columbus East 68 Brownstown Central 18 (Boys)

Girls Tennis