Friday, April 14th

Tyler Duncan is tied for 110th place, two-over par, after the first round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC. Victor Hovland leads at 7-under.

Baseball

Providence 14 Columbus East 6 (Varsity)

Hauser 11 North Decatur 1 (Varsity- 5 Innings)

Girls Tennis

Seymour 4 Columbus East 1

Hauser 5 Edinburgh 0

Softball

Hauser 16 North Decatur 2 (5 Innings)

Indiana State defeated Purdue in baseball midweek, 4-1. Columbus East’s Cole Gilley is an ISU redshirt sophomore and in the Purdue game, he hurled 1 2/3 innings in relief, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless stint.

IUPUC freshman Wyatt Sutton of Eastern Hancock High School has moved into sole possession of second place in the nation in stolen bases, among some 6,500 NAIA players. As a team, IUPUC ranks sixth out of 212 NAIA teams in the country for thefts. IUPUC official and associate professor Dr. Ryan Brewer calls the local nine “The Flyin’ Lions”!

The barnstorming Savannah Bananas baseball club, with Columbus East’s Sam Claycamp, has a rule that if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out. The Bananas, and their partner team, the Party Animals, are playing entertaining exhibition games across the country to huge crowds.

Columbus East Girls Soccer has a call-out meeting on Wednesday, April 26th, at 6:30 PM in the East cafeteria. Players and parents are invited. Coach Ilya Schwartzman has details.

Dates for Columbus North Boys Basketball Summer Camps have been announced: boys entering 6th – 8th grades in the fall will have sessions June 5th – 8th, 9:00 AM – Noon; boys entering 2nd – 5th grades will meet from 9:00 AM – Noon, June 12th – 15th. Boys 3rd – 5th grades will have a shooting camp June 19th – 22nd, also from 9:00 AM – Noon. Information: Coach Paul Ferguson.

The annual Heartland Kiwanis Run for Riley, benefiting Riley Children’s Foundation, will be held at Ivy Tech, Columbus Campus, May 13th at 8:30 AM. Register at www.indianatiming.com.