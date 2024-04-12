Friday, April 12th

Baseball

Providence 9 Columbus East 0

Niese and Borkhardt 2 hits, Niese a double; one hit for Watkins, Williams with a double, Asher, and Tindell; Borkhardt was the losing pitcher.

Rain washed out all the Thursday events:

Columbus North

Tennis with Carmel

Varsity Baseball with Bedford North Lawrence

JV Baseball with Shelbyville

Unified Track

Columbus East

Girls Tennis

Track & Field

Hauser

Girls Tennis

Baseball

Softball

Hauser Boys Track tied for first place at the Indy Lutheran Invitational on Wednesday, 4/10. Jet girls finished second. Boys winners: Lakota Robbins 200, Sam Taylor 400, Colin Kistler 800 & 1600, and Nolan Dailey 3200. Girls winners were Addison Dailey 100 hurdles and Kennedy Konradi 1600 & 3200.

A report from a recent Columbus East JV Softball game: The Olympians defeated Greensburg 10-5. Hitters for the O’s included Lilly Tindell, Ariel Darnell, Daisy Logan, Taylor Wessell, Madison Shrader, Dericka Duncan, Emalee Robinson-Raiser, Brelyn Pool, and Kaylee Lykins. Jade Hampton handled the pitching chores.

Friday Schedule (4/12)

Columbus North

Home to Roncalli- Softball- 5:30 PM

Track at Seymour- 5:45 PM & Franklin Central Showcase- 6:00 PM

Girls Tennis vs. Lawrenceburg- Canceled

Columbus East

At Brownstown Central- Softball- Varsity at 5:30 PM & JV at 7:00 pm

Home to Trinity Lutheran- Freshman Baseball- 5:30 PM

Hauser

Home to North Decatur- Softball Doubleheader

The Columbus East Football Team will hold a Golf Scramble at Timbergate on Friday, May 31st, starting at 10:00 AM. Cost is $400 per team. Information: 812-592-0433, 812-371-5725, or Timbergate Golf Course.

A Columbus East Girls Soccer call out meeting will be held April 22nd at 6:30 PM in the school cafeteria. Players and parents are invited. Enter at doors 15 or T. Information: 812-376-4365.