Local Sports 

Friday, April 12th

Kevin Kelley

Baseball

  • Providence  9  Columbus East  0

Niese and Borkhardt 2 hits, Niese a double; one hit for Watkins, Williams with a double, Asher, and Tindell; Borkhardt was the losing pitcher.

Rain washed out all the Thursday events:

Columbus North

  • Tennis with Carmel
  • Varsity Baseball with Bedford North Lawrence
  • JV Baseball with Shelbyville
  • Unified Track

Columbus East

  • Girls Tennis
  • Track & Field

Hauser

  • Girls Tennis
  • Baseball
  • Softball

Hauser Boys Track tied for first place at the Indy Lutheran Invitational on Wednesday, 4/10.  Jet girls finished second.  Boys winners: Lakota Robbins 200, Sam Taylor 400, Colin Kistler 800 & 1600, and Nolan Dailey 3200.  Girls winners were Addison Dailey 100 hurdles and Kennedy Konradi 1600 & 3200.

A report from a recent Columbus East JV Softball game: The Olympians defeated Greensburg 10-5.  Hitters for the O’s included Lilly Tindell, Ariel Darnell, Daisy Logan, Taylor Wessell, Madison Shrader, Dericka Duncan, Emalee Robinson-Raiser, Brelyn Pool, and Kaylee Lykins.  Jade Hampton handled the pitching chores.

Friday Schedule (4/12)

Columbus North

  • Home to Roncalli- Softball- 5:30 PM
  • Track at Seymour- 5:45 PM & Franklin Central Showcase- 6:00 PM
  • Girls Tennis vs. Lawrenceburg- Canceled

Columbus East

  • At Brownstown Central- Softball- Varsity at 5:30 PM & JV at 7:00 pm
  • Home to Trinity Lutheran- Freshman Baseball- 5:30 PM

Hauser

  • Home to North Decatur- Softball Doubleheader

The Columbus East Football Team will hold a Golf Scramble at Timbergate on Friday, May 31st, starting at 10:00 AM.  Cost is $400 per team.  Information: 812-592-0433, 812-371-5725, or Timbergate Golf Course.

A Columbus East Girls Soccer call out meeting will be held April 22nd at 6:30 PM in the school cafeteria.  Players and parents are invited.  Enter at doors 15 or T.  Information: 812-376-4365.