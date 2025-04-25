Franklin Edges Olympians in Tight Diamond Duel

On the baseball diamond Thursday evening, Columbus East narrowly missed capturing a victory against visiting Franklin, falling just short in a tense 3-2 showdown. The Olympians faced a 65-minute lightning delay, which seemed to disrupt their momentum early. Despite managing just two hits, East remained competitive throughout the game, utilizing a gritty approach and capitalizing on Franklin errors to even the score at 2-2 after three innings.

Drew Rotert was exceptional in relief pitching duties, yielding only one run on a single hit over four strong innings. Unfortunately, the Olympians struggled to find offensive rhythm when it mattered most, leaving eight runners stranded. A.J. Tindell and Marcus Wilkinson contributed the only hits for East, showcasing moments of promise at the plate. East will look to break out of their hitting slump at the Jasper Invitational this Saturday, aiming to ignite their offense and return to the win column.