Former Hoosiers Sign NFL Contracts Post-Draft

IU football celebrated after the draft which saw their Quarterback go to the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round. Multiple former players signing NFL free agent deals, marking a successful draft weekend. Offensive lineman Trey Wedig inked a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, while receiver Myles Price landed with the Minnesota Vikings, and fellow wideout Ke’Shawn Williams signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each player hopes to carve out a professional role, bringing pride to the Hoosier program and continuing their football journeys at the highest level.