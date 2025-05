Columbus East baseball got a strong performance on the mound from Drew Rotert, but unearned runs in the sixth proved costly in a 2-0 loss to Floyd Central in the Hoosier Hills Conference consolation bracket.

Rotert allowed only two hits in a tough-luck defeat. Logan Warren and Bige Asher each doubled for the Olympians, who fell to 7-15 and will now host Jennings County for sixth place.