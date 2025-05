Columbus North’s bats were silenced in a 6-0 road loss to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Fishers on Monday. Jayce Emmitt pitched well, allowing just two earned runs across six innings, but the Dogs’ offense never found its rhythm.

Lane Schrader picked up both of North’s hits with a 2-for-3 performance. Now 7-15 on the season, the Bull Dogs will look to rebound in a Tuesday matchup against Avon.