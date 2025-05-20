Fish Fires on All Cylinders as Olympians Reel in Big Win

Columbus East softball caught fire Monday night in Jeffersonville behind a dominant two-way performance from Baleigh Fish. The junior ace struck out 13 in a complete-game three-hitter while also going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate.

Her teammates followed suit. Thaise Jessup added three hits and a double, and Natasha Armstrong ripped a triple while knocking in two runs. Lola Watkins added three RBIs, giving East a much-needed 11-4 Hoosier Hills Conference win. At 7-14, the Olympians are heating up just in time for the tournament stretch.