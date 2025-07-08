Fever-Wings Clash Looms at Mavericks Arena August 1

Mark your calendars — the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings are set for a blockbuster showdown on August 1 at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. This highly anticipated matchup between Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Dallas’ Paige Bueckers comes after their first scheduled meeting on June 27 fell short of expectations due to Clark’s groin injury.

Despite Clark’s absence last month, the Fever pulled off an impressive 94–86 road win, led by a balanced attack that showed the depth and resilience of this team. That game drew more than 20,000 fans — one of the largest crowds in WNBA regular-season history — with NBA and NFL stars filling the stands.

Clark remains sidelined but is expected to return soon, and fans may get their first taste of the Clark-Bueckers duel as soon as this coming Sunday in Indianapolis. The Fever host three straight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Golden State, Atlanta, and then Dallas — giving them a chance to climb above .500 before the August road trip.

No matter who takes the floor, the Fever have proven they can rise to the moment, and with their passionate fanbase and ever-improving chemistry, Indiana remains one of the league’s most exciting teams to watch.