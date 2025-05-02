Fever Weekend Preview: Doubleheader of Action and Giving

The Indiana Fever tip off their preseason Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Washington Mystics, and again Sunday at 4 p.m. vs. the Brazilian National Team. Saturday’s game will air on NBA TV, and Sunday’s will be televised on ESPN.

Saturday also features a community event with a purpose. The “Pack the Plaza” Diaper Drive invites fans to drop off diapers and wipes outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations benefit the Indiana Diaper Bank, which supports families in need across the state.

The goal is to collect 50,000 diapers—up from 30,000 last year. Sizes 5 and 6 are in highest demand. Fans can also donate at givebutter.com/PacersSportsEntertainmentDiaperDrive2025 or at 19 area Kroger stores through May 3.

Together with fans, the Fever are making an impact both on the court and in the community.