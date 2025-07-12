Fever Ready to Cool Down the Dream in Homestand Clash

The Indiana Fever (9–10) are back in action Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, aiming to even the season series with the Atlanta Dream (12–7). After a bruising loss to the Valkyries, the Fever are looking to spread their wings and fly past Atlanta’s stingy defense.

The Dream, led by Allisha Gray’s sharpshooting, come into the Circle City with the WNBA’s best defensive mark — allowing just 78.7 points per game. But the Fever’s offensive firepower, spearheaded by Kelsey Mitchell’s 20.9 points per game and Aliyah Boston’s inside dominance, will test Atlanta’s resolve.

In three prior meetings, Atlanta leads 2–1. But with Caitlin Clark now back, Makayla Timpson rising, and the Fever firing on all cylinders at home, Indiana fans are hoping the fourth meeting will flip the script.