Fever Ready for Winner-Take-All Battle in Atlanta

It’s all on the line for the Indiana Fever, who head to Atlanta Thursday night for a decisive Game 3 against the Dream in the WNBA Playoffs. The series is tied 1-1 after Indiana’s convincing 77-60 win in Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kelsey Mitchell has been scorching nets this postseason, pouring in 27 points in Game 1 and following with 19 points and four dimes in Game 2. Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston continues to anchor the paint, combining toughness and talent with 15 points and five boards in Tuesday’s win. Indiana’s defense also clipped the wings of Atlanta’s All-Stars, holding Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray to just 19 points combined after they torched the Fever in Game 1.

Tipoff at Gateway Center Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. The Fever are just one victory away from their first semifinal berth since 2015, and fans know this team has the firepower to keep the dream alive while grounding the Dream.