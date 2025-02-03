Fever Making Big Moves, Clark’s Jersey Retired at Iowa

The Indiana Fever are going all-in for a title run, adding another major piece in six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner, as well as acquiring Sophie Cunningham in a trade. The Fever’s young core, led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, is now surrounded by veteran experience, making them a legitimate championship contender in 2025.

Meanwhile, Clark received one of the greatest honors in basketball, as her legendary No. 22 jersey was officially retired at Iowa on Sunday. A packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena celebrated the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, cementing her legacy in college basketball history.

With the Fever reloading their roster and Clark bringing star power, Indiana is poised for one of their most exciting seasons yet.