Fever Look to Weather Storm in Washington Without Clark

The Indiana Fever hit the road for a Wednesday night showdown with the Washington Mystics, hoping to snap the host’s three-game skid and do so without rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined with a strained quadriceps.

Clark’s absence marks the first missed game of her young WNBA career and comes as the Fever sit at 2-2 in the standings. The Mystics (2-3) have been struggling, dropping three straight, and now face injury woes of their own with Georgia Amoore out for the season and Aaliyah Edwards battling a back issue.

Indiana is leaning on veterans and its improved bench depth in the absence of Clark, who has averaged 19 points, 9.3 assists, and 6 rebounds this season. The matchup offers a crucial early test for a Fever team looking to grow through adversity and build momentum heading into June.