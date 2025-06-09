Fever Ignite the Fire in Chicago Beatdown

The Indiana Fever are starting to heat up — and not a moment too soon. The red-hot duo of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston helped spark the Fever to a 79-52 road win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, snapping Indiana’s six-game road skid and pushing them back to .500 at 4-4.

Mitchell poured in 17 points while Boston added 13 points, 8 boards, and 3 blocks, anchoring both ends of the court. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark dished out 9 assists and helped control the tempo, even as her scoring dipped.

The Fever clamped down defensively, holding Chicago to just six points in the second quarter and forcing 18 turnovers on the night. Indiana’s defensive intensity and depth are starting to match the preseason hype — a positive sign as the team prepares to face the Dream in Atlanta on Tuesday night.