After dominating the Chicago Sky in the opener, the Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday night to take on the Atlanta Dream. Caitlin Clark headlines the action fresh off a triple-double, while frontcourt standouts Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard aim to keep the paint on lockdown.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and the Fever are seeking their second straight win to keep their Eastern Conference momentum alive.