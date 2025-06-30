Fever Hit Century Mark and Cool Down the Wings in Texas Thriller

The Indiana Fever found the perfect blend of firepower and resilience Friday night, outlasting the Dallas Wings 94-86 in front of a roaring crowd of over 20,000 at American Airlines Center. Not only did Indiana pull even at 8-8 on the season, but the win also marked the 100th career victory for Head Coach Stephanie White—giving the Fever plenty of reason to celebrate.

Indiana came out blazing, hitting their first seven shots en route to a 33-13 lead after the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell lit the fuse with 10 early points, while Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard added a combined 13 to fuel the hot start. The Fever’s defense smothered Dallas through the first five minutes, holding the Wings to just three points during that stretch.

By halftime, Indiana maintained its double-digit cushion with a 56-43 advantage, as Mitchell and Boston continued to roll offensively. But in the third quarter, the Wings soared back into contention, whittling the lead down to just five heading into the fourth. Dallas briefly took the lead with 5:13 left to play, but the Fever’s resolve never wavered.

Indiana clamped down defensively in the final 4:50, allowing zero field goals while sealing the win with clutch plays from Mitchell, Howard, and Aari McDonald. Mitchell poured in a season-high 32 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 16 games and joining Boston and Caitlin Clark as the only Fever players this season to notch a 30-point outing.

Howard, in her first game back in Dallas, added a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while McDonald made the most of her first start as a member of the Fever, scoring 13 and dishing six assists.

The win was a milestone for Coach Stephanie White and a morale boost for a Fever squad that faces its toughest stretch of the season. Next up is the Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx on July 1, followed by a home showdown against the Las Vegas Aces on July 3. With Caitlin Clark’s return from injury still uncertain, Indiana will need all hands on deck to weather this storm and find their true identity down the stretch.