Fever Fueled: Indiana Chases First Cup in Sizzling Showdown

The Indiana Fever are heating up just in time for tonight’s highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final against the mighty Minnesota Lynx. The Fever enter uncharted territory with this being their first-ever appearance in the WNBA’s midseason showdown, while Minnesota looks to defend its crown with cool confidence.

Though Caitlin Clark remains a game-time decision due to injury, Indiana’s hopes remain anchored in the paint by Aliyah Boston, who was just named a starter for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Boston, already a two-time All-Star starter, continues to dominate down low, averaging 15 points and over 8 rebounds per game while leading the league in shooting percentage. And while Clark’s long-range flair could stretch defenses, the Fever aren’t short on firepower with Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sydney Colson ready to let it fly from deep.

Indiana’s defense will be tested against the league-leading Lynx, who sit atop nearly every defensive metric and thrive off turnovers. But if the Fever can keep the ball clean, hit their shots from behind the arc, and contain Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier in the post, there’s a golden opportunity to bring the Cup home to Indy for the first time.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. on Prime Video, and this one has all the makings of a midseason masterpiece.