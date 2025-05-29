Fever Feel the Heat Without Clark, Fall to Mystics on the Road

The Indiana Fever faced an uphill battle in Baltimore Wednesday night, playing without superstar guard Caitlin Clark for the first time in her WNBA career. And while the team battled, they ultimately came up short, falling 83-77 to the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena.

Clark was sidelined with a left quad strain suffered during Saturday’s contest against New York. Without her presence on the floor, Indiana leaned on veteran leadership, with DeWanna Bonner rising to the occasion. Bonner tallied 21 points and made history as the first WNBA player to surpass 7,500 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in a career.

Despite her heroics, the Fever couldn’t close the gap down the stretch. Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points, and Aliyah Boston chipped in 10, but Washington’s clutch play late—including a critical blocked shot and key free throws—sealed Indiana’s fate.

The Fever now sit at 2-3 on the season and return home Friday night to face the Connecticut Sun in a key early-season matchup. Tickets and promotions are available at fever.wnba.com/tickets.