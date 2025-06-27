Fever Falter Late as Sparks Catch Fire in Indy

The Indiana Fever couldn’t hold off a fourth-quarter flurry from the Los Angeles Sparks, falling 85-75 on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a game that flipped momentum late. With star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a groin injury, the Fever battled but ran out of gas in the final stretch.

Kelsey Mitchell did her best to keep Indiana’s flame burning, finishing with a team-high 20 points, while Aliyah Boston recorded another double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. Aari McDonald added energy on both ends, but the Fever’s offense struggled to find rhythm without Clark’s floor-spacing and playmaking.

Indiana led by as many as nine in the second quarter and held a 34-30 halftime edge, capitalizing on 15 Sparks turnovers. But the Fever fizzled late as Los Angeles closed the game on a 21-8 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Kelsey Plum sparked the comeback with a go-ahead three-pointer and two clutch free throws. Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens delivered the dagger in the final minute with back-to-back buckets off offensive rebounds.

The Sparks outscored Indiana 55-41 in the second half and snapped a four-game skid. For the Fever, it’s back to the drawing board as they fall to 7-8, with a tough road trip on deck.