Fever Cool Without Clark, But Confidence Burns Bright

On the hardwood, the Indiana Fever tip off a five-game homestand tonight still riding the high of their Commissioner’s Cup championship win earlier this week. But the team will once again be without star guard Caitlin Clark, who continues to recover from a groin injury.

Even without their All-Star captain, the Fever have shown they can light it up as a team. Sitting at 8–8, Indiana is just a few games back of the top spot in the East, and with their defense clicking and confidence building, this homestand could be their chance to climb the standings.

