Fever Cool Off in the Bay as Valkyries Rally Late

After blazing past Connecticut earlier in the week, the Indiana Fever couldn’t quite turn up the heat against the Golden State Valkyries, falling 88-77 in a primetime matchup between two rising WNBA powers. Caitlin Clark flirted with a triple-double despite struggling from the field, while Aliyah Boston dominated the paint with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fever led at halftime thanks to a buzzer-beating three by Boston and a spirited first-half surge. But in the second half, the expansion Valkyries rode a wave of momentum and home-crowd energy to rally ahead behind Kayla Thornton’s late triples and Tiffany Hayes’ crafty drives. Clark’s former Iowa teammate Kate Martin provided quality minutes off the bench, but the Fever couldn’t claw back once Golden State took the lead midway through the fourth.

Still, there’s no panic in the Indiana locker room. Clark’s court vision continues to dazzle, and the squad is showing growth each night. The Fever now head to Las Vegas to take on the defending champion Aces in a high-stakes road showdown Sunday.